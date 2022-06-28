Person arrested for driving vehicle into Toledo business overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly driving a car into a Toledo business.

According to police reports, one person drove into the ReDecor in the 1500 block of S. Reynolds around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police said while the business was closed, it was occupied at the time.

Officials said there was severe structural damage to ReDecor. Building Inspectors and TFRD crews responded as there were concerns of a partial building collapse when the vehicle was removed from the building.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Police did not release the driver’s name.

