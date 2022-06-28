Birthday Club
Stellantis and ProMedica team up to open primary care clinic for Toledo Assembly Complex employees

The comprehensive clinic will open later this week.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and Stellantis have teamed up to offer a new health care option to workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex. A health and wellness center on Executive Parkway in Toledo will open its doors later this week.

About 7,000 people work at the Toledo Assembly Complex, home of the world-famous Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator. Most of them will have a new option for primary care when this clinic opens in a few days.

The clinic is focused on making sure employees covered by Stellantis health care plans have access to comprehensive health care in a one-stop-shop. Eligible family members can also come to the clinic.

Tobin Williams, Stellantis Senior Vice President for Human Resources, said the new health care option will offer new opportunities for employees.

“This is a differentiator. We want our employees to take advantage of this incredible opportunity,” Stellantis said.

The clinic will offer same-day appointments, extended hours, virtual care options, and longer appointment times. Williams said UAW employees and their families will not be charged office visit co-pays. “This is an opportunity for us to offer health care in a very interactive, personal way. It’s designed for your health and well-being.”

The center will include things like preventative and acute care, chronic disease management, physical therapy, and behavioral health services, as well as women’s health services and pediatric care.

Dr. Kent Bishop is the Chief Medical Officer for the provider/acute care division of ProMedica. He’s also the President of the Physician’s Group. “We’ll have at least three nurse practitioners, 1 to 2 physicians depending on the day, social workers, registered dieticians, a physical therapy team, exercise physiology, and behavioral health leaders.”

This health care model is nothing new for Stellantis. The company has centers for workers at plants in Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana.

Dr. Bishop said ProMedica has also partnered on similar projects. “We operate a number of these clinics, and they have been favorable to those employees. Those models have worked. They’ve improved care and helped drive down cost at the same time.”

The clinic will ultimately deliver savings to Stellantis, as well. “Our employees will be healthier, which in turn reduces health care costs for the organization.”

About 9,500 workers and their families will be eligible to receive health care at the new center. It will be open six days a week.

The clinic opens to patients this Friday.

