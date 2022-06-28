Toledo Helps Ukraine hosts upcoming fundraising

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Locals aiming to support Ukraine can do so with Toledo Helps Ukraine’s upcoming fundraiser.

The nonprofit organization − in partnership with Wine & Canvas − is hosting a painting class on July 18 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Howard’s Club located on 210 N. Main St. Bowling Green.

Tickets are $37 for the in-person class and $47 to attend the live stream. The 15 percent of the ticket price will be donated to Toledo Helps Ukraine.

Members of the public who do not purchase a ticket may still come and participate in the silent auction, raffle, and t-shirt sale. All proceeds will support Toledo Helps Ukraine.

Community partners interested in donating goods and services for the silent auction can email toledohelpsukraine@gmail.com

More information is available at Toledo Helps Ukraine website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

