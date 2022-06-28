Birthday Club
TPD engage in standoff on Maplewood Ave.

Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on the 3200 block of...
Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on the 3200 block of Maplewood Ave.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on Maplewood Avenue.

13abc crews confirmed that a male, six women, and two children have exited the home in the 3000 block of Maplewood Ave.

Officers arrived at the home around 8:30 p.m. As of now, TPD has not released any further information.

This is a breaking story, check back later for updates.

