TPD engage in standoff on Maplewood Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on Maplewood Avenue.

13abc crews confirmed that a male, six women, and two children have exited the home in the 3000 block of Maplewood Ave.

Officers arrived at the home around 8:30 p.m. As of now, TPD has not released any further information.

This is a breaking story, check back later for updates.

