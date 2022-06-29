6/29: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

The streak of dry days continues, with very few sprinkles in very few spots this morning, and plenty of sun this afternoon with highs near 90F. We’ll be sizzling again in the low to mid-90s with a decent shot of humidity returning Thursday/Friday, with Friday night seeing a few storms developing late to offer some relief. It’ll be short-lived, though great fireworks weather is in store each night of the holiday weekend (including the 4th on Monday).

