Abortion supporters file lawsuit to stop Ohio ban

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A lawsuit was filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Wednesday seeking to block the state’s six-week ban on abortion.

Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending abortion on the federal level, a Ohio judge granted the State’s request to allow the previously blocked six-week abortion ban, Senate Bill 23, to take effect. The law lowered the gestational age limit from 22 weeks to approximately six weeks, with limited exceptions. A violation of this law by a provider is a fifth-degree felony.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Preterm-Cleveland, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio, Planned Parenthood Greater Ohio, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, Northeast Ohio Women’s Center, Toledo Women’s Center, and Dr. Sharon Liner, an individual abortion provider, to block the law.

“This sweeping measure, which prevents nearly every pregnant person from accessing essential care, is blatantly unconstitutional under Ohio’s state constitution which has broad protections for individual liberties. We ask the Ohio Supreme Court to stop enforcement of Senate Bill 23,” Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio. “Absent action from the court, many Ohioans will be forced to give birth against their will, many will have illegal or dangerous abortions, and some will die. People of color and low-income communities, who comprise the majority of patients seeking abortions, will be disproportionately impacted. We’ll keep fighting for abortion rights until every Ohioan is able to access the healthcare they need.”

The plaintiffs are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to order state officials not to enforce S.B. 23 and to declare the ban unconstitutional.

