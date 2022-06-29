Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

City of Toledo holding stream restoration meeting

The City of Toledo is holding a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the stream restoration...
The City of Toledo is holding a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the stream restoration project at Bandore Park.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the stream restoration project at Bandore Park.

The community open house is happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the picnic tables near Paisley and Penn Rd. in Bandore Park Wednesday night.

Those looking for more information can call 419-936-3015 or email env.information@toledo.oh.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids overdose after taking what grandmother thought were sleep aids
Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on the 3200 block of...
Standoff on Maplewood Ave. ends peacefully
Police say a person was arrested for OVI after crashing into ReDecor on Reynolds on June 28,...
Person arrested for driving vehicle into Toledo business overnight
Ohio abortion ban
How the abortion ban is impacting the only abortion clinic in Toledo
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

The event will have more than two dozen vendors and food trucks, a beer garden, a concert from...
Festival of Sail returns to Sandusky, features grand ships and world’s biggest rubber duck
Local college offers first-of-its-kind “media influencer” program
CSX responds to Rossford blocked crossings problem
Sen. Brown celebrates burn pit legislation
Sen. Brown celebrates burn pit exposure legislation