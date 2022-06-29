City of Toledo holding stream restoration meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the stream restoration project at Bandore Park.

The community open house is happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the picnic tables near Paisley and Penn Rd. in Bandore Park Wednesday night.

Those looking for more information can call 419-936-3015 or email env.information@toledo.oh.gov.

