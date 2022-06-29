Could the FDA’s Juul ban have an effect on local smoke shops?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Food and Drug Administration has ordered Juul vaping devices and pods be removed from store shelves nationwide.

Shortly after, a U.S. appeals court ordered a temporary delay on the ban.

So could this ban change anything for local stores that sell the products? 13abc went to a smoke shop, and as of Tuesday afternoon, they are still selling Juul products.

“They’re popular. They are very popular. We have a customer who comes in and buys them by the box,” said Trisha G., an employee at the store.

But even so, the smoke shop employee says she doesn’t believe the store would take a hit if they had to stop selling Juul products. Disposable nicotine products, though, are a different story.

“Business would slow down if you got rid of them, not even going to lie,” said Trisha.

Employees said disposable vapes, like Breezes and Hydes, are really popular right now, especially with the younger generation.

“Everybody is going to have their vice, either way, it goes so you might as well let people have what makes them happy,” said Trisha.

Another employee said she doesn’t think it would matter if the FDA banned Juuls or any other kind of disposable vape because people will find a way to smoke.

“When something else goes away, something else comes back into play so it’s never going to stop. It’s a cycle, a rotation, something else is always going to come out. It may be a bad habit at times, but in the same breath, it’ll play its part.”

The employees think this habit will persist, regardless of what products are banned from stores. Plus, the people who use them are getting younger and younger, and employees say they think people might go back to regular old cigarettes if everything else gets banned.

“For our Breezes we do have some older people looking at the Breezes and the Juuls, but the Breezes are really where the younger generation is so hopefully it is better for them than the cigarettes if that’s the case.”

Juul leaders are calling the FDA’s ban “unlawful action.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.