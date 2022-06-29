Council reaches a resolution for Perrysburg Heights

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over a year ago the City of Perrysburg began discussing plans to turn the Perrysburg Heights community into commercial space. Over that time residents packed out council meetings and held protests to get their voices heard. On Tuesday night, they said it paid off.

The Perrysburg City Council passed a resolution that would keep the Heights residential and designate it as a legacy neighborhood.

“A weight has been lifted off my shoulders, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We need to now have conversations with the township, we need to get a development plan put in place with them and execute that with them fairly quickly. Have conversations about the community center as a whole and how we need to now divert some of that servicing back to where it originally started, which is in the community,” said Leah Delao.

“This is basically a different type of community than a lot of parts in Perrysburg. It’s a racial minority to some degree, so we talked about it, we addressed it and I think we made the community better by having that dialogue,” said Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin.

Residents of the Heights say now they can rest a little easier.

“I’ve lived there for 21 years, been worried about it for quite a few now. But now I know I can do what I want and not have to worry about a bulldozer in my backyard,” says Sharron Lalond.

