CSX responds to Rossford blocked crossings problem

(Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford city leaders are raising concerns about trains blocking traffic.

According to a statement from the city, Mayor MacKinnon and Police Chief Todd Kitzler are in touch with CSX railroad about trains blocking crossings. The statement said it’s impossible to ticket the railroad for blocked crossings due to federal legislation, as the railroad is federally regulated. Police and fire crews have planned workarounds, the statement said.

CSX told city leaders that the company was notified to make sure trains are cut when a crossing is blocked for an extended period of time. The company also suggested that Rossford partner with CSX to obtain grants for “grade separations” at problem crossings.

