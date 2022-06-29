Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Odd Fodder

By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Today we’re in Perrysburg at Odd Fodder. The guy who owns this launched Fowl & Fodder, but there’s an emphasis on fried chicken and over-the-top milkshakes.

“If you’re going to do any kind of business, you’ve got to think bigger than where you’re at,” said Scott Bowman, owner of Odd Fodder. “If you have that mentality when you go somewhere else, you can actually let people step out of their normal day-to-day life and feel like they’re someplace different.”

The milkshakes are hand-spun before they are assembled.

Watch as an Oreo and cream milkshake is put together. Each shake is topped with a drizzle. The whipped cream is also heavy, providing some substance and flavor.

Check out the milkshake creations and the rotating confections at: https://www.oddfodder.com/

