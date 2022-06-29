Birthday Club
Festival of Sail returns to Sandusky, features grand ships and world’s biggest rubber duck

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Festival of Sail is coming to Sandusky next week.

Featuring the world’s largest rubber duck, the festival at Sandusky’s Jackson Street Pier is scheduled for July 2 - July 5, 2022 from 10:00a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The event will have more than two dozen vendors and food trucks, a beer garden, a concert from the Firelands Symphony, and more. Attendees will also have the rare chance to step aboard grand ships like the Naoi Trinidad and US Brig Niagara.

Entertainers include Tom Kastle, The Hardtackers, Ginger Whimsy, Michael Mage-Magician, Balloon Artists, Face Painters and DJ Manny Burns.

Buy tickets and see more details here.

