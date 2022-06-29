Birthday Club
Groundbreaking for I-475 widening project

ODOT I-475 widening, US-20 interchange addition project
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the I-475 widening project that will add a new interchange at US-20 in Maumee.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for over 30 years. ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said after the long process of coming up with the project, there’s never been a better time to start.

“This is a promise kept and its at the right time, at the right time ‘cause the growth is here and its justifiable at every level,” Marchbanks said.

The project is expected to cost over $100 million and take just over 2 years to complete. Marchbanks asked drivers to be patient during the project with any possible road closures or delays.

ODOT I-475 widening, US-20 interchange addition project
