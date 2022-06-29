June 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a slim chance of a few morning sprinkles in our Michigan counties, otherwise the afternoon will turn sunny with a high in the upper 80s. Thursday and Friday will bring more heat with highs in the low to middle 90s. There is a good chance for some scattered showers and storms late Friday into Friday night. Rain should end by daybreak Saturday. The holiday weekend is expected to be mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s. There is a better chance for some showers and storms during the middle of next week.

