Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

June 29th Weather Forecast

Turning Hot Again, Few Storms Late Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a slim chance of a few morning sprinkles in our Michigan counties, otherwise the afternoon will turn sunny with a high in the upper 80s. Thursday and Friday will bring more heat with highs in the low to middle 90s. There is a good chance for some scattered showers and storms late Friday into Friday night. Rain should end by daybreak Saturday. The holiday weekend is expected to be mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s. There is a better chance for some showers and storms during the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids overdose after taking what grandmother thought were sleep aids
Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on the 3200 block of...
Standoff on Maplewood Ave. ends peacefully
Ohio abortion ban
How the abortion ban is impacting the only abortion clinic in Toledo
New parking lot could mean new opportunity for Toledo Zoo
New parking lot, new opportunity for Toledo Zoo
James Dotson mug shot
Sheriff: Man arrested after strangling Springfield Twp. hotel worker, livestreaming assault

Latest News

6/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/28/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Heating to the mid-90s for the back half of the week, but staying in the 80s through the...
6/28: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Heating to the mid-90s for the back half of the week, but staying in the 80s through the...
6/28: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Sunny & Dry Most Of The Week
June 28th Weather Forecast