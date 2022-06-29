Birthday Club
Local college offers first-of-its-kind “media influencer” program

(Source: Pexels)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College will soon be offering a Media Influencer Certificate program.

The new program starting in the 2022 fall semester will be the first-of-its-kind. It’s a two semester program that can be completed on its own or added on to any other program.

Owens said the certificate option appeals to a broad range of students, saying it can help students to learn to market themselves.

“Students will become proficient in visual storytelling, website building and advertising,” Owens said in a statement. “Through different courses, students will learn skills such as web graphics creation, photography, writing, business and advertising.”

Those who complete the program will have the experience to influence others on social media to buy items or services based on their reputation, Owens said.

Learn more about the program here.

