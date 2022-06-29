Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Supply chain issues create concern of sparkler shortage

High demand for the popular firework leaves stores counting on more shipments
Demand is high for sparklers, and they are not getting to the store shelves as fast as usual,...
Demand is high for sparklers, and they are not getting to the store shelves as fast as usual, according to the manager at Uncle Louie's Fireworks.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA LAKE, Michigan (WTVG) - Every 4th of July, the fireworks business is booming. At Uncle Louie’s Fireworks off U.S. 23, Exit 1 in Michigan, they’re trying to keep up with demand of one particular style.

“After Covid, and the transportation, that put a huge strain on the fireworks industry of sellouts and then trying to replenish stock. So, the last two years have been really bad. This year, we’re doing way better on getting most everything except everyone’s favorite, the sparkler,” said Manager Lee Strahan.

Strahan points to the global supply chain issues as one reason for the shortage. That and, she says, manufacturers are putting more resources toward cranking out the larger consumer-grade displays.

“Bottle rockets and Saturn missiles have also been a little bit harder to come by,” added Strahan. “Those are the smaller fireworks ... It seems like sparklers just, it is hard to get them, and that is, of course, what everybody wants for their firework show.”

Another reason sparklers are in demand, according to Strahan, is they’ve become popular at weddings and an Instagram picture trend. So, the supply gets sold year-round instead of an annual rush, like the other fireworks.

Sparklers are legal in Michigan and Ohio. Uncle Louie’s is expecting a shipment on the Friday before the 4th, which means your Independence Day will still sparkle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Dotson mug shot
Sheriff: Man arrested after strangling Springfield Twp. hotel worker, livestreaming assault
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
70 people evacuated after fire at Miracle Manor apartments.
TFRD battles fire at Miracle Manor apartments
One woman was hospitalized and a man was trapped in his office after a car crashed into the...
Driver taken to hospital, man trapped after car crashes into Toledo businesses
Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on the 3200 block of...
Standoff on Maplewood Ave. ends peacefully

Latest News

Perrysburg City Council passed resolution that keep the Heights as a residential community.
A resolution of Perrysburg Heights
6/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Factory fire on 1000 Waterville St.
Whitehouse Fire & Rescue fights factory flames
The FDA banned Juul products last week.
Could the FDA’s Juul ban have an effect on local smoke shops?