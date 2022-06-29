Supply chain issues create concern of sparkler shortage

OTTAWA LAKE, Michigan (WTVG) - Every 4th of July, the fireworks business is booming. At Uncle Louie’s Fireworks off U.S. 23, Exit 1 in Michigan, they’re trying to keep up with demand of one particular style.

“After Covid, and the transportation, that put a huge strain on the fireworks industry of sellouts and then trying to replenish stock. So, the last two years have been really bad. This year, we’re doing way better on getting most everything except everyone’s favorite, the sparkler,” said Manager Lee Strahan.

Strahan points to the global supply chain issues as one reason for the shortage. That and, she says, manufacturers are putting more resources toward cranking out the larger consumer-grade displays.

“Bottle rockets and Saturn missiles have also been a little bit harder to come by,” added Strahan. “Those are the smaller fireworks ... It seems like sparklers just, it is hard to get them, and that is, of course, what everybody wants for their firework show.”

Another reason sparklers are in demand, according to Strahan, is they’ve become popular at weddings and an Instagram picture trend. So, the supply gets sold year-round instead of an annual rush, like the other fireworks.

Sparklers are legal in Michigan and Ohio. Uncle Louie’s is expecting a shipment on the Friday before the 4th, which means your Independence Day will still sparkle.

