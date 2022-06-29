Toledo Police recruit charged with OVI after crash resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo police recruit facing charges after allegedly crashing a car while driving under the influence has resigned from the force.

Caila Barringer, 23, is facing a series of charges including OVI and using a weapon while intoxicated. She’s accused of crashing into a tree on Densmore and knocking a pole down on Secor while intoxicated earlier this month. She graduated from the police academy in May.

Body cam footage released by the Ottawa Hills Police Department shows Barringer denying driving and being in the vehicle. In addition, Barringer told officers that her gun was in her trunk, however, officers located it in her purse.

A Toledo Police spokesperson said Wednesday that Barringer resigned on June 9, just days after the crash.

