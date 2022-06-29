Whitehouse Fire & Rescue fights factory flames

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville Fire Department relieved a factory fire on Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief Joshua Hartbarger the factory located on the 1000 block of Waterville St. sustained minimal damage.

Chief Hartbarger said employees successfully evacuated the facility with no injuries.

The department continues to investigate the cause of the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.