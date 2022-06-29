Birthday Club
Whitehouse Fire & Rescue fights factory flames

Factory fire on 1000 Waterville St.
Factory fire on 1000 Waterville St.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville Fire Department relieved a factory fire on Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief Joshua Hartbarger the factory located on the 1000 block of Waterville St. sustained minimal damage.

Chief Hartbarger said employees successfully evacuated the facility with no injuries.

The department continues to investigate the cause of the incident.

