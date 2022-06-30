Birthday Club
6/30: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Sunny & sizzling today/tomorrow; scattered storms Fri PM/Sat AM
Back in the 90s today and tomorrow, with scattered storms returning to the mix late Friday/early Saturday. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
We’re back in the low-90s today and tomorrow, but the key difference for Friday will be late-day/early Saturday morning storms back in the mix -- heading into a (mostly) dry holiday weekend. The night of the 4th now has a warm front lifting north a bit faster, touching off isolated storms right around fireworks time... though the majority of us should stay dry. The next two days to follow also carry a chance for scattered storms.

