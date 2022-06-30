Birthday Club
Staying warm/hot for the holiday weekend
6/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s. FRIDAY: Hot and more humid, chance of a few afternoon & evening showers, highs in the lower 90s. SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, mid 80s. MONDAY (4TH OF JULY): Hot, slight chance of an evening shower, highs near 90.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

