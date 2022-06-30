Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

June 30th Weather Forecast

Turning Hot Again, Rain Chances Increase Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and sunny again today with a high in the low to middle 90s. Lows tonight will be near 70 with more humidity. Friday will be hot and humid with a high in the low 90s. There is a good chance for some scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Saturday and Sunday are expected to stay dry with highs in the middle 80s. The 4th of July on Monday will be around 90 with a chance of storms late evening into the overnight hours. There is a chance of showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids overdose after taking what grandmother thought were sleep aids
Police say a person was arrested for OVI after crashing into ReDecor on Reynolds on June 28,...
Person arrested for driving vehicle into Toledo business overnight
Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police...
Amber Alert canceled: Mansfield Police say baby was not abducted by mother after both found
ODOT I-475 widening, US-20 interchange addition project
ODOT holds groundbreaking for I-475 widening project
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

6/29/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/29/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Sunny and sizzling Thursday/Friday, with late-day storms possible Friday night. Dan Smith...
6/29: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Sunny and sizzling Thursday/Friday, with late-day storms possible Friday night. Dan Smith...
6/29: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Turning Hot Again, Few Storms Late Friday
June 29th Weather Forecast