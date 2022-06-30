Local pharmacies can’t get morning after pills in stock due to high demand

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Tuesday, CVS and Rite Aid announced that people could only buy three morning-after pills at a time. Just a day later, CVS removed that purchase limit, but it still stands for Rite Aid. Now, some people are wondering if some locally-owned pharmacies could adopt similar policies.

13abc checked in with a few of these pharmacies and they all said they were not limiting the number of “Plan B” pills you can buy, but some of them are facing a different problem altogether.

Shaffer Pharmacy in Toledo said it cannot get any kind of morning-after pills in stock.

“In the marketplace right now, there’s a demand for the morning after pill, Plan B, and the generics,” says Dr. Wilson Bunton, PharmD, a pharmacist at Shaffer. “We’re seeing everywhere is running out of supply of it. All of our wholesalers seem to be out of stock. Nobody has it available for us to be able to purchase to even be able to provide for patients anymore.”

And Dr. Bunton said his pharmacy has no idea when the morning after pill may be back in stock, but he’s hoping it’s soon.

“I have seen a few articles that demand is starting to decrease a little bit so I’m kind of optimistic that in the next few weeks they’ll get it back on to the market and on shelves,” said Dr. Bunton.

The pharmacist also says Shaffer doesn’t get a lot of people coming in and asking for “Plan B” pills because the shop sits inside medical offices that cater to older folks. But Dr. Bunton still likes to have it as an option for customers, so he says he’s a little worried right now.

“The only thing I can see for the demand is because of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Where that demand is coming from I’m not necessarily certain. I’ve seen other retailers are limiting purchases in an effort to try to make sure that everyone can have access to it that needs it.”

So what happens if women aren’t able to have immediate access to the morning-after pill?

“If you can’t get the Plan B pill within 72 hours, you’d have to see a physician. Anything beyond that would require medical care from a physician,” says Dr. Bunton.

It seems the big chain drugstores are not having this issue though. 13abc checked with a local Rite Aid and a CVS, and both have morning-after pills in stock.

