Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky

A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A massive fire broke out in Upper Sandusky Thursday, engulfing multiple buildings.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Shotzy’s Bar & Grill in downtown Upper Sandusky Thursday afternoon. The initial call came in just before 2:00 p.m.

Fire officials tell 13abc it burned for several hours and the flames spread to multiple buildings. Crews were still putting water on it around 5:00 p.m. but it is now under control.

Fire officials said there are no injuries at this point. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time and firefighters have not released a possible cause of the fire at this time.

