Neighborhood Nuisance: Tree branches falling, damaging Toledo trailer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man living in a Toledo mobile home community says he has reached his wits end with tree branches falling and damaging his trailer. He said it’s been a problem for years and he’s tired of waiting for action.

John Loeffler has lived in his Toledo home at Parklane Mobile Homes on Lewis Ave. for several years. He says large trees have always surrounded that park but in recent months the one in his backyard has become a nuisance.

“Every time a storm comes through I get these old branches that come down and fall on my trailer and all that, all that stuff right there it’s all from the storm,” says Loeffler.

Branches have fallen, shifting some power lines behind Loeffler’s trailer.

”Some of them are big some of them are small, and it creates a problem for me. In the middle of the night, they fall and create a big boom on my trailer, and there’s metal up there and some of its damage right now,” says Loeffler.

He says he’s flooded the park’s management office with calls, wanting to rectify the issue but nothing has been done.

A representative with Parklane Mobile Homes tells 13abc that in most cases, it’s the lot owners’ responsibility if a tree falls on a trailer. In the event the tree is dead, management will handle it. The representative says a tree inspector will be coming out to examine the issue and determine if Loeffler’s tree is dead or alive.

Loeffler says until then, he will have to tough it out.

“Some of the winds that come with the storm are really strong, and the trees move and I’m afraid of it coming down on the trailer and all that it just scares me,” says Loeffler.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.