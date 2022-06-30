New Ohio fireworks law is not for everyone

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s new fireworks law takes effect on Friday, but not every community will be easing up on restrictions. The cities that do not allow you to shoot off your own fireworks despite the new law include Toledo, Bowling Green, Port Clinton, Fostoria, Norwalk, Napoleon, Tiffin, and Waterville at this time.

Other communities are generally deferring to the state, but a few still considering their long-term course of action, including Springfield Township.

“We have not yet, as of today, opted out of the new state law for fireworks,” said David Moore, the Assistant Fire Chief for Springfield Township. “So that means the state law, as it is written, is applicable here in Springfield Township.”

The state law identifies certain dates and times throughout the year that fireworks can be set off. For this holiday weekend, fuses can be lit between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. from Friday the 1st through Tuesday the 5th.

“Obviously, common sense has to prevail,” Assistant Chief Moore told us. “If you’re going to be shooting off fireworks, be mindful of structures and people that are in the area. Try to stay away from all those. Have a water source nearby, that’s very important.”

Keeping a close eye on the weather forecast is also an important part of fireworks safety, especially with the dry conditions across our viewing area.

“This time of year when you’re going to be doing fireworks, sparklers, or anything that gets really hot… when the ground is this dry, it can be very dangerous,” explained Assistant Chief Moore. He also told us that they’ve already seen an increase in fires related to cooking outdoors, and since that’s a pastime on the 4th of July, he wants to remind everyone to keep their grills at least 10 feet away from any structure.

“Grills are not to be on combustible balconies like in apartment complexes for example,” said Assistant Chief Moore. “They can’t be used there… it has to be away from the structure. Always stay with the grill, never walk away, make sure kids stay away from that as well.”

The safest way to celebrate is to see the big shows done by professionals. But, if you prefer to party at home… be smart. “If you’re having alcohol you’re not allowed to light off fireworks, so just always be safe, that’s the most important thing,” added Assistant Chief Moore.

Keep in mind that first responders are usually stretched thin around the 4th, so it may take longer than usual to get help if a fire gets out of control. To read the new Ohio fireworks law in full, click on this link: https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislation/legislation-summary?id=GA134-HB-172

