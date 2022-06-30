Ohio’s consumer fireworks law begins Friday, July 1, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s new fireworks law allows you to buy and shoot off most fireworks that move or explode, but not every town is on board. Some of them are keeping their existing bans in place and opting out of the new statewide regulations.

Those regulations are common sense: You have to be 18 or older to purchase or set off fireworks; You have to be 150 feet away from buildings or people; You can’t launch fireworks from a street or alleyway.

However, in towns like Waterville, you can’t launch them at all.

“Safety. I think, anytime fireworks going off in your neighborhood, you’ve got to be careful. There’s certainly a possibility of someone getting injured, and we know that it happens annually, and I think we are just trying to be cautious.” explains Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro.

Meantime, the City of Perrysburg will go along with the new statewide law and allow consumers to buy and set off more fireworks.

“Our feeling was that we would test what happens,” said Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin. “The new state law allowed the use on particular evenings or events, on particular dates. And we felt that we didn’t have enough information to really evaluate whether that was a good idea or a bad idea. I totally agree with the mayor of Waterville that there’s a whole bunch of safety issues and concerns that we need to be aware of, and be mindful of, but we took under advisement and are going to see how it’s gonna go.”

You can shoot off fireworks Friday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 5, 2022, each day between the hours of 4:00 PM and 11:00 PM. Here is a partial list of communities that are opting out or adhering to the new Ohio law:

NO CONSUMER FIREWORKS THAT MOVE/EXPLODE

Bowling Green

Fostoria

Napoleon

Norwalk

Port Clinton

Tiffin

Toledo

Waterville

YES ALL CONSUMER FIREWORKS NOW ALLOWED

Archbold (plan to opt out eventually but still has to go to vote in council)

Bryan

Defiance

Findlay

Maumee

Northwood

Oregon (pretty much the same as state but have more time restrictions)

Perrysburg

Sandusky (they are designating fewer dates)

Springfield Twp.

Sylvania/Sylvania Twp. (following state but with a few additional points))

Swanton

Wauseon

Whitehouse (it is in administrative review preparing to have something to present to council soon)

