Planned Parenthood Ohio assures public it is still performing legal abortion despite website error

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Planned Parenthood Ohio is assuring those seeking an abortion that they can still receive the procedure in the state after its website erroneously said the organization was no longer providing them at its health centers.

The organization said Thursday that Planned Parenthood websites suffered technical difficulties and apologized to those who were provided incorrect information. While abortion access in the state has been greatly restricted since the implementation of the Heartbeat law following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, abortions are still legal in Ohio until approximately six weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood will perform the procedure until a fetal heartbeat is detected, per state law.

The organization said anyone in the state seeking an abortion should contact its Customer Contact Center at 1-800-230-7526. It said it hopes to have the website fixed within 24 hours.

“Regardless of the state of abortion access in Ohio, Planned Parenthood doors will always remain open,” the organization wrote in a statement. “Planned Parenthood is helping to ensure that every patient who seeks an abortion can get one. We’re committed to providing access to safe and legal abortion, helping patients navigate to care, using innovation to expand access where possible, and ensuring people seeking abortion have medically accurate information and support around their options for ending a pregnancy.

The organization also offers a series of health care services like STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, gender-affirming care, and offers birth control.

