Reports: Live grenade found in Northwest Ohio home

(Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DELPHOS, Ohio (WTVG) - A live grenade was found at a Northwest Ohio home on Thursday.

According to a report from the Delphos Herald, a woman found a grenade in a cabinet of a home in the 600 block of Main St in Delphos while she was cleaning out her parents’ house. When police arrived she was holding the live grenade in her hand.

The grenade still had the pin in it and a screw in the bottom. Delphos police told her to put it down and move away from it.

The newspaper reports the Allen County Bomb Squad confirmed it was live and took it to the city dump where they detonated it to destroy it.

