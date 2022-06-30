Roe v. Wade protest in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Protesters gathered outside of Toledo Municipal Court to speak out against the Roe v. Wade decision, Wednesday.

Among the many protesters was Makailyn Cowell, who said the news of the law being overturned was hard to digest.

" Great, another man gets to have their opinion on my body. And it hasn’t been the first time, and it definitely won’t be the last time. We are just hoping that by doing this and letting people see that there are people that agree with them, and also agree with human rights and women’s rights as well,” said Cowell.

Another protest called the decision “a war crime”.

” Because it’s a human right, forced pregnancy is a war crime. It’s not right to force people to be pregnant. Women, non-binary people, trans people, anyone it’s not fair, it should not be legal,” said Sienna Knab.

Josh Lowe, another protester, said it’s just as important for men to speak out about the issue although it may not have a direct impact.

" Guys can have vasectomies without having to ask permission. Why is this even a question, why are we even still having this debate? The debate ended 50 years ago. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to not end this debate, this is the time, the time for women to have their rights return. It’s not supposed to be taken away from them in the first place,” said Lowe.

This week, pro-life Ohio Senator Steve Huffman introduced legislation to recognize June 24th as “Life Day.”

In response, Ohio Right to Life released a statement reading in part, “The Supreme Court ruling from Dobbs which overturned Roe v. Wade is a day to celebrate as individuals in each state, including Ohio, will now have a personal say on abortion policy.”

