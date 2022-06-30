Toledo home suffers damage following fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire, Wednesday.
According to officials, crews responded to a call for a fire in the 70th block of Birckhead Place.
All occupants evacuated the home safely with no injuries. However, the home’s kitchen –where the fire sparked – is severely damaged.
TFRD continues to investigate the cause of the incident. Check back later for details.
