Toledo home suffers damage following fire

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire, Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire, Wednesday.

According to officials, crews responded to a call for a fire in the 70th block of Birckhead Place.

All occupants evacuated the home safely with no injuries. However, the home’s kitchen –where the fire sparked – is severely damaged.

TFRD continues to investigate the cause of the incident. Check back later for details.

