Toledo man arrested in police chase, crash

Ryan Rieger, 29, is facing a series of charges including eluding police, a number of...
Ryan Rieger, 29, is facing a series of charges including eluding police, a number of theft-related charges, and multiple traffic offenses after the police chase on June 29, 2022.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after leading police on a chase that resulted in a crash and stolen merchandise was found in the suspect’s car.

Ryan Rieger, 29, is facing a series of charges including eluding police, a number of theft-related charges, and multiple traffic offenses.

According to police reports, TPD tried to stop Rieger when an officer noticed he was speeding on Lewis Ave around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver didn’t stop and allegedly led police on a chase heading south on Lewis and then onto Mallett, hitting a car in the process.

Police said Rieger then got out and ran away from the vehicle near the intersection of Mallett and Thorton. Officers caught him a few blocks away and arrested him. TPD crews found a stolen TV from Target in the vehicle he fled from police in.

TPD said the investigation is ongoing

