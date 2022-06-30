Toledo man arrested in police chase, crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after leading police on a chase that resulted in a crash and stolen merchandise was found in the suspect’s car.

Ryan Rieger, 29, is facing a series of charges including eluding police, a number of theft-related charges, and multiple traffic offenses.

According to police reports, TPD tried to stop Rieger when an officer noticed he was speeding on Lewis Ave around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver didn’t stop and allegedly led police on a chase heading south on Lewis and then onto Mallett, hitting a car in the process.

Police said Rieger then got out and ran away from the vehicle near the intersection of Mallett and Thorton. Officers caught him a few blocks away and arrested him. TPD crews found a stolen TV from Target in the vehicle he fled from police in.

TPD said the investigation is ongoing

