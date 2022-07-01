Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

7/1: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Scattered storms this evening; mostly dry holiday weekend
Scattered storms this afternoon, leading into a (mostly) dry holiday weekend. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered storms could carry gusty winds later this afternoon/evening, as our best rain chance in several days rolls on through by daybreak Saturday. The weekend looks warm in the mid-80s, and dry right up until the night of the 4th. As a warm front lifts north, isolated storms could sneak in by fireworks time, with higher chances overall heading through much of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky
Ryan Rieger, 29, is facing a series of charges including eluding police, a number of...
Toledo man arrested in police chase, crash
A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Reports: Live grenade found in Northwest Ohio home
Kids overdose after taking what grandmother thought were sleep aids

Latest News

Scattered storms this afternoon, leading into a (mostly) dry holiday weekend. Dan Smith has the...
7/1: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Sunny & Dry Weekend
July 1st Weather Forecast
6/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/30/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Back in the 90s today and tomorrow, with scattered storms returning to the mix late...
6/30: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast