7/1: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Scattered storms could carry gusty winds later this afternoon/evening, as our best rain chance in several days rolls on through by daybreak Saturday. The weekend looks warm in the mid-80s, and dry right up until the night of the 4th. As a warm front lifts north, isolated storms could sneak in by fireworks time, with higher chances overall heading through much of next week.

