Black Voter Empowerment campaign kicks off in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Unity Coalition is kicking-off it’s Black Voter Empowerment campaign Friday ahead of the start of early voting for Ohio’s August 2 primary election.

“It is vitally important now more than ever to ensure that our community is not only registered to vote but empowered to participate in the election process,” the organization said in a statement.

The kick-off is happening at 2903 Dorr St. across from UT and next to Pita Pit. It’s set for 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Ohio Unity Coalition is part of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s national Unity Voter Campaign. It works with other groups to prepare Black voters for elections. There are affiliates in Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, and Youngstown.

The last day to register for Ohio’s August 2 primary is July 5. Early voting starts July 6.

