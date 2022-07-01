Donation drive honoring fallen TPD officers returns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A donation drive honoring two Toledo Police officers killed in the line of duty is underway.

The donation drive honors Officer Anthony Dia and Officer Brandon Stalker who were tragically killed working to protect their community.

“Officer Dia and Officer Stalker they both loved dogs they both had families of their own,” Ofc. Andrew Dlugosielski said. “So a couple civilians thought this would be a good way to remember them and to give back at the same time.”

Dia was shot and killed on July 4, 2020. Just six months later, Officer Brandon Stalker was also shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Toledo Humane Society, the Lucas County Pit Crew, and the Toledo Children’s Hospital are taking donations.

“It keeps their legacy alive for the love of animals,” said Abbey Hall with the Toledo Humane Society. “We are able to take those donations and continue that legacy.”

TPD’s Dia and Stalker donation drive is now in its third year.

You can donate everything from pet supplies to toys for the next three weeks. The items will be distributed on July 27th with a full police escort. Toys will go to the Toledo Children’s Hospital and dog supplies will go to the Toledo Humane Society.

The donation drive is happening now and runs through July 22, 2022. You can drop-off donations at the Ottawa Park substation from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. or 24 hours a day at TPD’s Central Station or Scott Park station.

There’s also an Amazon wish list to make a donation online. Find the full list here.

