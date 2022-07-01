Feel Good Friday: Singing a New Tune

Maumee, Ohio (WTVG) - Music is in the air in the Evergreen Local Schools district.

This summer, members of the high school choir are putting the finishing touches on an exciting project. In April, the students performed an original musical that was written just for them by their choir director Luke Rosen.

“The show is called ‘Common Grounds’, and it’s basically the ‘1,001 Arabian Nights’ story, but we switched some of the characters around and we put it in a coffee shop,” Rosen explained.

The project was a real challenge, as Rosen found himself writing and composing as the students rehearsed.

“I would be pressing print at school at 2:50 in the afternoon for a 3:00 rehearsal,” he recalled with a laugh.

Then-senior Emma Majewski had a lead role, and she says the process of preparing for it was unusual.

“We didn’t have a cast recording, we didn’t have anything to go off of. This character was mine. I’m the first person who’s ever done that,” she explained.

Turns out, the plan was for the students themselves to be the voices on that cast recording, which they made with local musicians at Stone Soup Recording Studio in Maumee.

New graduate, Owen Cromly, described the experience: “It was great, because unlike when you’re doing it on the stage if you mess something up you get to do it again!”

Emma agreed, “Knowing that we got this opportunity, that especially people in this area don’t usually or ever get, is crazy!”

Now, they’re putting the final touches on the project, which should be released sometime in July 2022.

