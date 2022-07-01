Feel Good Friday: A Slice of Pizza Pride

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In this week’s Feel Good Friday, we tip our hat to a local businessman who has made quite the career out of pizza, and has now earned national recognition for his work.

Brian Edler knows his way around a Domino’s kitchen. He began delivering for the company just hours after getting his driver’s license as a kid and became a franchisee just a few years later. Now, he has 31 locations in and around Toledo. And they’re all thriving.

That’s just one of the reasons he was just awarded the Gold Franny Award, created by Domino’s to honor the top 2 percent franchisees.

“They’re very, very hard to get and it’s just a credit to the team we have working for us. We’ve had people around 18,19, 20 years, and they just keep getting better and better,” Edler said.

His success has been a lifelong journey; this is Edler’s 14th Golden Franny in 20 years.

“We have a store here in town that’s top ten in the country a lot and it rivals one of our other stores that’s number one number two in the country a lot,” Edler explained. “Winners like to be around winners and people that excel-like to be around other people that excel.”

