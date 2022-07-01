Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Feel Good Friday: A Slice of Pizza Pride

By Sashem Brey
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In this week’s Feel Good Friday, we tip our hat to a local businessman who has made quite the career out of pizza, and has now earned national recognition for his work.

Brian Edler knows his way around a Domino’s kitchen. He began delivering for the company just hours after getting his driver’s license as a kid and became a franchisee just a few years later. Now, he has 31 locations in and around Toledo. And they’re all thriving.

That’s just one of the reasons he was just awarded the Gold Franny Award, created by Domino’s to honor the top 2 percent franchisees.

“They’re very, very hard to get and it’s just a credit to the team we have working for us. We’ve had people around 18,19, 20 years, and they just keep getting better and better,” Edler said.

His success has been a lifelong journey; this is Edler’s 14th Golden Franny in 20 years.

“We have a store here in town that’s top ten in the country a lot and it rivals one of our other stores that’s number one number two in the country a lot,” Edler explained. “Winners like to be around winners and people that excel-like to be around other people that excel.”

If you have an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey”, click here to submit it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky
A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Ryan Rieger, 29, is facing a series of charges including eluding police, a number of...
Toledo man arrested in police chase, crash
Kids overdose after taking what grandmother thought were sleep aids
Reports: Live grenade found in Northwest Ohio home

Latest News

Feel Good Friday Girls on the Run
Feel Good Friday: Singing a New Tune
Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: Savoring Sweet Success
Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: A dose of pure puppy love
Feel Good Friday: A Dose of Pure Puppy Love
Feel Good Friday: A dose of pure puppy love