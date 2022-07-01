Hittin’ The Town in full bloom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a magical place in northwest Ohio that you may not even know exists. It’s called Schedel Arboretum and Gardens. and there’s beauty everywhere you turn.

Veronica Sheets is the Events and Development Coordinator.

“People ask when is the best time to visit,” Sheets said. “And every month truly has a treasure to it. Some little thing always pops out.”

From the magnificent gardens found all over the grounds, to the waterfalls and the waterfowl, “there’s just so much to see that you have to keep coming back,” Sheets said.

There are thousands of flowers, hundreds of trees, and dozens of sculptures all giving you a chance to disconnect from technology and your busy schedule.

“The world really stands still still here. You can find some part of the gardens to relax in and enjoy,” Sheets said.

Veronica has worked here for nearly twenty years.

“Everybody tells me I have the best job in the world, and it truly is.”

This was the home of Joe and Marie Schedel for decades. The couple wanted to make sure the place they loved was preserved after they were gone.

“They realized what a treasure they had created and wanted to see other people enjoy it. They created the Schedel Legacy, and we took over as a non-profit. We opened the gates for the first time in 1991.”

The 17-acre site is full of all kinds of different plants, flowers and trees -- many of which the Schedels brought home with them from their international travels.

“Joe was very into traveling the orient. They brought home the Japanese gardens you see here. They were into all kinds of unique trees, flowers and animals.”

A spectacular forest also grew out of one of their trips.

“Joe brought home a root of a Dawn redwood in his suit coat during a trip to Japan. That started the grove we have here. We have some of the oldest specimens in the United States.”

Creating and maintaining all this beauty is a lot of work. From weeding, planting edging and trimming to mowing.

“It’s just non-stop. We have one guy who comes in just to mow five days a week, 8 hours a day.”

There are a lot of different ways you can spend time here.

“We run camps and workshops. We have scavenger hunts for anybody with fun prizes. It gets them out looking and searching for things and learning.”

There’s also a tasty way to tour the property.

“The first Thursday of every month we have different themes and food choices. Pairing different drinks with food. You also get to enjoy the gardens.”

You can also spend a lazy afternoon quietly tucked away on the property.

“We have couples that come and hang out under a shade tree. People will bring books and read on a bench. It truly is magical here.”

The place enjoyed by so many is a beautiful tribute to the to work of the two people who built it so many years ago.

“That goes through my mind a lot about what the Schedels would think about what we’re doing now, and I think they’d be very pleased.”

To break down some of the numbers more, Veronica says there are 60 different kinds of roses and 80 different peonies. Classes include everything from wreath and bird house gourd making to bonsai make and take.

The schedule is constantly changing, so you’ll want to check out the website.

