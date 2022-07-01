July 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 86 degrees. The 4th of July on Monday will be hot with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for some late evening storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s Tuesday through Thursday with a chance of showers and storms.

