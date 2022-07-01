Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Kitten severely burned in dumpster fire finds forever home after full recovery

Savannah was just 4 weeks old when rescuers pulled her from a dumpster fire. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A kitten that has fully recovered after being severely burned in a dumpster fire in early May has found its forever home.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.

On May 3, Clark County Animal Protection Services and Animal Foundation Las Vegas teamed up to save the 4-week-old kitten from a dumpster fire.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.
The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.(@ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

According to Clark County officials, after burn treatment, time in an incubator, and food, Savannah went to a foster home for rest and recovery.

County officials posted an update on Savannah’s progress on May 29, saying she still had scars from her burns but was healing well. They said Savannah is playful, loves attention, and should live a happy, normal life.

After a few weeks of recovering, Savannah's burns were healing well and her personality started to show. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

On Tuesday, county officials posted a final update, saying Savannah was fully healed and adopted. While her burns prevented rescuers from knowing what color her coat was, she now shows a healthy dilute tortoiseshell coloring of gray and tan.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky
A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Ryan Rieger, 29, is facing a series of charges including eluding police, a number of...
Toledo man arrested in police chase, crash
Kids overdose after taking what grandmother thought were sleep aids
Reports: Live grenade found in Northwest Ohio home

Latest News

Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a...
VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station
In this week’s Feel Good Friday, we tip our hat to a local businessman who has made quite the...
Feel Good Friday: A Slice of Pizza Pride
This is Home: July 1, 2022 by Chris Mercadante
This is Home: July 1, 2022
The Elmore property is full of magnificent gardens
Hittin’ The Town in full bloom
Evergreen students launch the exciting project with their choir director.
Feel Good Friday: Singing a New Tune