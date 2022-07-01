Ohio Supreme Court won’t block state’s abortion ban for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court denied an emergency motion to halt the state’s newly-implemented heartbeat law on Friday.

The Ohio Supreme Court announced Friday morning it denied the realtors’ motion for an emergency stay in Preterm-Cleveland v. Yost. Abortion clinics, including Toledo’s only abortion clinic, and pro-choice advocacy groups filed the lawsuit looking to stop the new heartbeat law on Wednesday.

The lawsuit is still active and proceedings will continue while the six week abortion ban remains in place.

The groups filed the lawsuit just days after abortion access was severely restricted in the state when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday. Within hours of the Supreme Court decision removing federal constitutional protections for abortion access, a judge lifted the stay on Ohio’s 2019 heartbeat law, officially making abortions illegal in Ohio after a fetal; heartbeat can be detected -- approximately six-weeks into a pregnancy. The move put Ohio among one of the most restrictive state abortion laws in the country.

The lawsuit argues that Ohio’s heartbeat law was unconstitutional and would force many Ohioans to give birth against their will. They said the law would also result in many dangerous or illegal abortions that could hurt or kill pregnant women.

“People of color and low-income communities, who comprise the majority of patients seeking abortions, will be disproportionately impacted,” the lawsuit read.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost argued that the state constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion and that stopping the heartbeat law won’t solve questions regarding abortion access.

“If this Court creates a right to abortion, the state judiciary will face a flood of cases challenging every minute detail of the many laws regulating abortion. Relatedly, every judicial election will focus on this issue,” Yost wrote in his response to the court.

