Sauder Village welcomes new U.S. Citizens with Naturalization Ceremony

ARCHBOLD, OH (WTVG) – In celebration of Independence Day, Sauder Village will celebrate the country’s new citizens with a U.S. District Court Naturalization.

The celebration will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sauder Village, located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. Weather permitting, new U.S. citizens will take their oath of American citizenship during the special ceremony on the Village Green.

“It is always an honor for us to host a Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “This is a special opportunity for our guests to watch as people become new citizens of the United States of America on the weekend of our nation’s birthday. For people who have never attended a Naturalization Ceremony, it is sure to be a very inspiring event.”

The ceremony will also include special music from the Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band, the colors will be carried by the Fulton County Honor Guard, and remarks by Judge James R. Knepp II.

In addition, the Boy Scouts from Troop 63 in Archbold will do the Pledge of Allegiance during this special ceremony.

Families will also have the opportunity to make hand-cranked ice cream, churn butter, play games, meet animals in the barnyard area, and make a patriotic craft for their home.

