Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Sauder Village welcomes new U.S. Citizens with Naturalization Ceremony

A 4th of July holiday tradition continues at Sauder Village: The Naturalization Ceremony for...
A 4th of July holiday tradition continues at Sauder Village: The Naturalization Ceremony for new U.S. Citizens(Kevin Beining)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHBOLD, OH (WTVG) – In celebration of Independence Day, Sauder Village will celebrate the country’s new citizens with a U.S. District Court Naturalization.

The celebration will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sauder Village, located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. Weather permitting, new U.S. citizens will take their oath of American citizenship during the special ceremony on the Village Green.

“It is always an honor for us to host a Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “This is a special opportunity for our guests to watch as people become new citizens of the United States of America on the weekend of our nation’s birthday. For people who have never attended a Naturalization Ceremony, it is sure to be a very inspiring event.”

The ceremony will also include special music from the Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band, the colors will be carried by the Fulton County Honor Guard, and remarks by Judge James R. Knepp II.

In addition, the Boy Scouts from Troop 63 in Archbold will do the Pledge of Allegiance during this special ceremony.

Families will also have the opportunity to make hand-cranked ice cream, churn butter, play games, meet animals in the barnyard area, and make a patriotic craft for their home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky
A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Ryan Rieger, 29, is facing a series of charges including eluding police, a number of...
Toledo man arrested in police chase, crash
Kids overdose after taking what grandmother thought were sleep aids
Reports: Live grenade found in Northwest Ohio home

Latest News

In this week’s Feel Good Friday, we tip our hat to a local businessman who has made quite the...
Feel Good Friday: A Slice of Pizza Pride
This is Home: July 1, 2022 by Chris Mercadante
This is Home: July 1, 2022
The Elmore property is full of magnificent gardens
Hittin’ The Town in full bloom
Evergreen students launch the exciting project with their choir director.
Feel Good Friday: Singing a New Tune
Black Voter Empowerment campaign kicks off in Toledo