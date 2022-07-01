Tiffin seeing new economic growth

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - More and more economic development is happening all over the area and now a big new project is on the books for Tiffin.

A 5th spec building is now under construction as companies look for workable space right away. Companies need space and they don’t want to wait for it.

Enter Tiffin trying to prepare for both conditions. They’re creating a blank canvas.

“We don’t necessarily pop up on the radar of some of these larger manufacturers that could be nationwide event or even worldwide,” said Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz.

Tiffin is working on its 5th spec building done through a grant program. There’s already interest because these days businesses need space quickly and don’t need to fight through years of red tape.

“You’re not going out and trying to secure land and negotiate contracts. The land is secure and building is turn key,” said Montz.

Some of the city’s former spec buildings now have tenants and the eagle rock industrial park is filling up quickly. That’s leading to jobs and growth throughout Tiffin and Seneca County. Mayor Montz says recently the county was at an all-time low of three percent unemployment, which makes it hard to find employees and ones with the right skill set.

Like communities all over Ohio and the country, housing is tricky too and there’s lots of demand. For Tiffin, building costs are rising making rural areas less attractive to develop.

“The rising inflation in building materials has put building a lot of new homes in an area like tiffin or these more rural areas almost out of reach for developers,” said Montz.

