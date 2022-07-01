Toledo Police work to build community ties with teens through basketball

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teenagers and members of the Toledo Police Department came together Thursday tonight for a basketball tournament in an effort to strengthen the relationship between police and youth.

“The police are out here to let them (the kids) know the city of Toledo is at least paying attention,” said Kelly Johnson, one of the youth’s parents. “It may not be a lot of attention, but at least they’re trying to provide some different outlets for the kids.”

TPD’s Police Athletic League partnered with the Friendship Community Center to hold a three-on-three hoop tournament. Around 18 kids between the ages of 13 to 17 showed up and played hard.

“We want the youth to get to know the community officer and all the other police so if they have a problem, they feel comfortable talking to them (police),” said Joyce Ejhinger, the vice president of Friendship Park Community Center.

One of the goals is to strengthen the bond between police and the youth.

“I’m like you, a human being,” said TPD officer Hassane Cheaib. “We bleed the same thing. Just get to know us. We’re not all machines. Just talk to us. if you need anything we’re here for ya.”

13abc asked some of the boys what their relationship is like with police.

“I think our relationship is good,” said 14-year-old Kyleel Johnson.

“I think it’s medium cause I don’t got no problems with them,” said 15-year-old Jaylen Johnson “But it’s not great.”

The next tournament will be on July 28th.

