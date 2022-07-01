Birthday Club
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted on Thursday.

According to court records, Abigail Weidman withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and pled guilty to the lesser offense of theft.

In December of 2021, Weidman was indicted by a Grand Jury after court records showed her picking up an 85-year-old man under the premise of getting him out of the house. She is accused of taking him to the bank and withdrawing cash on multiple occasions.

Over the course of several months, more than $30,000 was withdrawn from the elderly man’s bank account. Records indicate they were seen on video and Weidman admitted to taking the victim to the bank.

Weidman will be sentenced on August 16.

