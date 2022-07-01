Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire in Toledo.

A fire broke out at a home on Dahlia Dr. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to fire officials, a woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries but was alert and covered in smoke residue.

There were 11 dogs, 9 of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out. TFRD believes the woman who was hospitalized let the dogs out into the backyard to save them. Multiple people helped take the dogs to a neighbors home.

TFRD said the fire likely started in the basement but a investigators are still working to determine what may have sparked it.

One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire on Dahlia on July 1, 2022. (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.