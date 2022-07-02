40 immigrants become citizens on 4th of July weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New American citizens took their oath of allegiance Saturday, the holiday weekend we are celebrating the birth of our nation.

Forty people from over 20 countries celebrated at the naturalization ceremony in Fulton County at Sauder Village.

The Americans came from countries such as Syria, Russia, Congo and Brazil.

“America is a big, blessed country for me.” said Mila Homan, who came to the US with only $750 and a dream to become a nurse. “I take it very seriously because I’ve been .. like I got my husband in this country. I got my education here and my first job that I’m absolutely excited to start. It’s just emotional.”

