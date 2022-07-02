Birthday Club
7/2: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Warm & sunny Sunday, then hotter and more humid for the 4th.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs approaching 90, but humidity levels will be low. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the mid-60s. INDEPENDENCE DAY: Increasing clouds and hot with highs in the mid-90s. MONDAY NIGHT: Strong t-storms will be possible after sunset, when it’ll also be getting humid with lows in the low 70s. EXTENDED: More t-storms likely through Tuesday when it’ll be humid with highs around 90. Scattered t-storms for Wednesday and Thursday, and it’ll still be humid those days with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly sunny Friday with a t-storm possible early, then getting less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

