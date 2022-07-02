Attorney: Overturning of Roe v. Wade will eventually expand child support

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -There’s been a lot of talk about the effect overturning Roe v. Wade has on women but what about men?

The ending of Roe v. Wade not only affects women, but some men say it will take a toll on them, too. One man said the new law will likely create more poverty issues.

“It’s not right because people who are our age college students, we are not financially stable enough to have a kid,” said Garret Bartel.

He admits child support would put him in debt. Attorney Jeremy Levy practices family law. He said he thinks the overruling of Roe v. Wade will have an impact on child support agencies. He said there are a lot of questions about when child support should begin.

“Right now, it’s going to start once the child is born but there is an argument that could be made that not only child support but also the cost of extraordinary medical expenses could begin before the child is actually born. Now that hasn’t happened yet but that is a potential in the future,” said Lawyer Jeremy Levy.

Levy said state leaders will have to start looking at financial assistance to help with child care, education, and health care for our youngest citizens.

