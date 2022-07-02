Block party on Adams St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A block party is taking place on Adam St. tonight.
The event will happen from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on The Village on Adams, 1700 Adams St.
The event will be filled with live music, entertainment, games, food trucks and caricature artists.
There will be a water balloon fight at 6:30 p.m. There will also be face painting, different bar options, variety shows, clothing sales and rock climbing.
The event is free but for entry to all the bars along Adams St., wristbands are $5. All proceeds go to support the Village on Adams.
The block party is a fundraiser for Adams St. and all the money raised goes towards street cleanup and beautification projects.
Food Trucks available:
12th Block:
- Scoops of Shabazz
- Wandering Bean
- Swingin’ Wieners
13th Block:
- Mobile Carryout
- O’Henry’s Kitchen on Wheels
- Moustaches Mikes
17th Block:
- Maybe Cheese Born With It
- D’s Barbecue
- Papi’s
- Yummy Yummy N Your Tummy
- Fat Boyz Loaded Chicken
