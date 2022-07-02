Block party on Adams St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A block party is taking place on Adam St. tonight.

The event will happen from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on The Village on Adams, 1700 Adams St.

The event will be filled with live music, entertainment, games, food trucks and caricature artists.

There will be a water balloon fight at 6:30 p.m. There will also be face painting, different bar options, variety shows, clothing sales and rock climbing.

The event is free but for entry to all the bars along Adams St., wristbands are $5. All proceeds go to support the Village on Adams.

The block party is a fundraiser for Adams St. and all the money raised goes towards street cleanup and beautification projects.

Food Trucks available:

12th Block:

Scoops of Shabazz

Wandering Bean

Swingin’ Wieners

13th Block:

Mobile Carryout

O’Henry’s Kitchen on Wheels

Moustaches Mikes

17th Block:

Maybe Cheese Born With It

D’s Barbecue

Papi’s

Yummy Yummy N Your Tummy

Fat Boyz Loaded Chicken

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.