Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.
Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just 1 pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.
The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.
Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.
