Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just 1 pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Quinn the Tortoise
A tortoise on the loose finds her way home
One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire on...
Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire
A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky
A photo of damage at the Creative Learning Center at Navarre Ave.in Toledo after a car crashed...
Car crashes into Creative Learning Center

Latest News

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine
Stock photo of group therapy.
Lutheran Social Services revamps Abusive Partner Intervention Program
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
For now, wary US treads water with transformed COVID-19